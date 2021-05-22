National Bank Financial Raises Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$20.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.34.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.43 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,023 shares in the company, valued at C$611,787.06. Insiders have sold a total of 37,238 shares of company stock valued at $498,644 in the last ninety days.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.