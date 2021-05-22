National Bankshares Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$140.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$139.32.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$135.35 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$81.35 and a 52-week high of C$135.73. The stock has a market cap of C$60.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$127.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$117.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Insiders sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

