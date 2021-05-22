National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 377,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,810. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

