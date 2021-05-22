National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. 647,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,848. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,339 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 55.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after acquiring an additional 461,347 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,993,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.