National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,001,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,656,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after buying an additional 590,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

