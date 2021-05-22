Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 18,493 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of First Horizon worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $4,819,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 129,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 839,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 205,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

In other First Horizon news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,868,698.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

