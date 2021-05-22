Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,733 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,923,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after acquiring an additional 756,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

MAS stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

