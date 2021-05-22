Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 16,505.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,010,924.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $167.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day moving average is $190.21. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.