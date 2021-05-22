Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.30% of Alamo Group worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 915 shares of company stock valued at $144,385. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $155.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.67. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.91 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.