Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,116 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after buying an additional 661,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

