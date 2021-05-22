Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,465 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,397.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 109,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.90. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.