Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Joe E. Davis Sells 2,410 Shares

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Joe E. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $35,210.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 4,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 million, a P/E ratio of 181.40 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at about $1,283,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.