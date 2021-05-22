Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Joe E. Davis Sells 2,410 Shares

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Joe E. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $35,210.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 4,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 million, a P/E ratio of 181.40 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $18.50.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
