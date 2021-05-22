Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $44,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,155. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.