Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 50,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $604.77 million, a PE ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

