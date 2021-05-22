Ned L. Sherwood Purchases 132,663 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 132,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $343,597.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

