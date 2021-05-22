Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Earns Sell Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nemetschek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NEMTF opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

