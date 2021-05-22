NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches Market Cap of $32.13 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00062688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00905080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00089535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

