Netbox Coin (NBX) Market Capitalization Hits $4.74 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $4.74 million and $152,789.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000242 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 517.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,062,931 coins and its circulating supply is 77,544,257 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

