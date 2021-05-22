NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTES. Macquarie decreased their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

NetEase stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.39. 1,665,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,353. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 16,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

