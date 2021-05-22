Netflix, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $16.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $16.46 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $20.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.56 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $497.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.41. Netflix has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

