Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.21.

Shares of NBIX opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $203,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $3,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

