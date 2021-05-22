NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Holdings Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU stock opened at $344.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.06. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $332.45 and a twelve month high of $458.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.