Newport Trust Co Has $1.10 Billion Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Newport Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,264,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,165 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises 2.7% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,095,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,310. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

