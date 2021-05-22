Newport Trust Co Has $141.10 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Newport Trust Co decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for about 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $141,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,248. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.92.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.05.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

