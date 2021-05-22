Newport Trust Co Has $23.76 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Newport Trust Co cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $298.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,686. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.27 and a 200 day moving average of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $190.35 and a 12-month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

