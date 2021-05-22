Newport Trust Co Has $62.68 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Newport Trust Co reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 71,045 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.31% of Western Digital worth $62,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,838,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,681. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

