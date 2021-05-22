Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,328 shares of company stock worth $20,825,705. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.66.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

