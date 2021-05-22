NEXT (NEXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,284.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 68.2% against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $696,732.45 and $10,284.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00458661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000225 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

