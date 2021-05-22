Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,093. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth $108,928,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

