NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $134.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.37 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

