Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $481,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,599 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. ICAP upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

AMAT traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.66. 14,252,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,198,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.94. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.