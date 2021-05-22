Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after purchasing an additional 863,822 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

CIGI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.98. 60,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

