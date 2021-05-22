Ninepoint Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.60. 2,708,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,106. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

