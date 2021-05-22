Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9,106.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.43. 1,172,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.81. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $441.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

