Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 347.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,620 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,290 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 384,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

NYSE COP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,032,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,091. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

