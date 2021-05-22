Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

WMT traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $141.75. 7,642,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.