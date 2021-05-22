Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 3,290 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,790,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.39, for a total transaction of $1,298,492.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,888.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.76, for a total value of $10,679,887.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,984.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,001,728 shares of company stock worth $271,439,023 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.82. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

