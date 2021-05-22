NMC Health (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Shares Up 5.6%

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. 358,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 391,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

NMC Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMHLY)

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

