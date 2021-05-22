NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) COO Patrick L. Mathis Sells 23,157 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.86. 392,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,214. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in NMI by 14.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth $27,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.