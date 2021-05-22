Node Runners Trading Down 47.5% This Week (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for about $45.57 or 0.00120222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $20,911.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00065175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.13 or 0.00902560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00091852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

