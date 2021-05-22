Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.89

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 5293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

