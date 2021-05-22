Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) were down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 21,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,648,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $539.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.