Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $217.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $338.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.01 and a 200-day moving average of $169.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel K. King bought 700 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.64 per share, for a total transaction of $97,748.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,180 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,240. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

