Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 979 ($12.79).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 951 ($12.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 882.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.11. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 49 shares of company stock valued at $41,503.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

