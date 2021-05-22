O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 496 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,181. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

