O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ALLETE by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,799,000 after purchasing an additional 182,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 151,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

