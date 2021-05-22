Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OMP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. 208,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.76 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $24.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

