Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 55,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 171,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.42.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

