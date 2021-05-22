Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.06. 96,065 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.37.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

