Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 327,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 507,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,740,000.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

